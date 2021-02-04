ENGLEWOOD — A Venice man who crashed a motorcycle on Manasota Key on Sunday has died, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Thursday.

The crash happened at 9:45 p.m. Sunday at 6530 Manasota Key Road, which is south of Manasota Beach Road.

Florida Highway Patrol has not released the name of the man, who was 29.

He was headed south and drove off to the right, hitting a mailbox and tree.

Troopers said he was pronounced dead Wednesday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

