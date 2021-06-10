ENGLEWOOD — The nonprofit FISH of Englewood celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
For a half century, FISH volunteers in Englewood have driven residents — those who cannot drive or do not own vehicles — to doctors and other medical appointments.
Sandy Metcalf, president for FISH of Englewood, hopes the nonprofit will see another 50 years or more.
But now, FISH could use volunteers, some to answer phones and especially drivers with good driving records, dependable vehicles — with working air conditioners.
Marge, a Placida resident in her 80s, didn't want her last name printed in the newspaper. But she overflowed with accolades for FISH and its drivers.
"They're so kind, so caring and so helpful," Marge said of FISH drivers. Due to macular degeneration, she gave up driving before she moved to Florida seven years ago and has been dependent upon FISH to get her to and from doctor appointments.
FISH originated as a ministry of the Anglican Church in England in 1961 and came to the United States in 1964. In 1971, the FISH of Englewood chapter saw support from St. David's Episcopal Church, the Presbyterian Community Church, the Englewood United Methodist Church and other congregations. Englewood's Rotary Clubs and local businesses have also stepped up to assist FISH.
FISH chapters depend upon donations and will accept small donations from their passengers if offered.
"Without this combined support and the network of drivers and callers, this volunteer organization could not exist," FISH of Englewood stated as its appreciation on www.volunteermatch.org.
HELP WANTED
"I know where the shade is at any doctor's office," Metcalf said as she parked her car beneath oak trees and waited for Marge. She's been a FISH driver for nine years.
What keeps her volunteering, she said, is that she knows the need in the Englewood, and she likes the people she drives to their appointments in Englewood and Venice.
FISH of Englewood lost several drivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now is down to five active drivers. Before COVID, 15 or more drivers volunteered.
FISH of North Port members are on hiatus due to the pandemic and organizers are deciding whether to resume services in September.
"I hope to come up with enough drivers — even if it is limited service — before September," said Bruce Isbell, president of the North Port chapter. His chapter is 47 years old.
In 2019, FISH of North Port drivers drove its passengers on 1,300 trips to and from appointments.
But with the onset of COVID, Isbell said, "That spooked our volunteers."
Volunteer drivers can expect to drive one or two people a day. The volunteer drivers donate their time Monday to Friday. The drivers do receive a small stipend of 30 cents per mile. Some drivers don't collect the stipend.
FISH asks residents to call the day before an appointment, but in case of a Tuesday appointment in week with a holiday falling on Monday, people call the Friday before the appointment.
To learn more or to volunteer for FISH of Englewood, call 941-475-4494. For FISH of North Port, call 941-474-8802.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.