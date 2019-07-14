ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Area Fire Control District will look to finalize who will be its next fire chief.
The fire commissioners will conduct a second round of interviews with three candidates vying to be the department's new fire chief, starting 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the district's administration office at 516 Paul Morris Drive.
The following day, the fire board holds its regular meeting, scheduled at 9 a.m. in the administrative office, and could make its final decision with whom to begin negotiations. The fire district advertised the chief's salary range as $110,000 to $130,000, plus benefits.
The three candidates are:
• Pete DiMaria, 55, now the Naples fire chief who is nearing his retirement with the Naples department.
• David Ezell, 52, an assistant fire chief with Bradenton Fire Department since 2011.
• Kevin Easton, 53, retired from the Sarasota County Fire Department as an assistant chief in 2016.
Last month, fire commissioners interviewed six applicants for the position and decided to call back the three finalists for a second round of interviews. A second round, Commissioner Charles Bray said, allows the board to ask deeper and more specific questions of the candidates.
"I know that they all can fight fires," Bray said of his intention to focus more of his questions on administrative and fiscal strategies for fire district.
Commission Chairman Ron Davison said he, too, will want the candidates to detail their plans for the operation of the fire district. He will also be asking them about community outreach, fire prevention and other programs.
The search for a new fire chief became necessary when Chief Scot Lane, 55, decided in April not to accept a new three-year contract with an annual salary of $122,000. Instead, Lane decided to be a deputy fire chief for the city of North Port with a starting salary $112,401.
For more information, call 941-474-3311.
