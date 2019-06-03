ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters are back out at San Casa Drive, trying to control a fire apparently sparked by embers from fires that have been burning in the area since Friday night.
The first call Monday came in at noon, and Englewood Area Fire Control District began sending firefighters and trucks to San Casa Drive near its intersection with Avenue of the Americas and Worth Avenue.
A fire had burned west of that area Sunday in the wooded trail area of Ann Dever Park. Deputies eventually shut down the entire park Sunday, including the public pool, which was being pelted with ashes blown from the burning brush.
This afternoon, firefighters are stationed around the park, trying to control hot pots caused by embers that blown by shifting winds. Deputies have blocked traffic on San Casa near Avenue of the Americas .
Sunday's fire burned five to eight acres in the back area of the park, north and east of Mississippi Avenue and Brookwood Drive in Grove City.
Charlotte County closed the disc golf course for repairs, and it scheduled to be closed until Friday.
The pool remained open at least part of the day Monday.
