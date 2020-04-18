All around Sarasota County on Friday, emergency workers took a few minutes to salute the staffs at area hospitals and medical facilities for all they have been doing through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shortly before 3 p.m, fire engines pulled up in front of the Englewood Community Hospital and Sarasota Memorial’s North Port Emergency Room to salute the staffs there.
“We want to show respect and support for the hospital,” said Englewood Battalion Chief Kevin Easton. “It’s all team effort.”
Hospital staff stood with a sign: “Only heroes work here.” They also had firefighters stand with the sign.
At the same time, North Port Fire Rescue crews assembled at Sarasota Memorial Hospital to receive a thank you from hospital staffers, all in masks and spaced to recognize COVID-19 distancing rules behind the building off Toledo Blade Boulevard. The firefighters in full gear returned the gesture with salutes.
“And we appreciate everything they do for us,” Fire Capt. Dave Ingalls said of the support at 3 p.m. as truck horns sounded.
“It’s basically to celebrate the Englewood Hospital team who are caring for the most critically sick,” said Kristine Sera, emergency room director for Englewood Community. Also, she said the hospital staff has a close relationship with firefighters and ambulance crews — especially now with the pandemic.
“We’re all in this together,” she said, referring to COVID-19. “None of us have been through a pandemic and we are all learning together. We want all of us to stay safe.
“And we need all this is because it is quite wearing on you,” Sera said.
