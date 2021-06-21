ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters tried to save a man at Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key over the weekend, but the man died, firefighters reported Monday.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District answered a call at 11:24 a.m. Saturday for an older man who was possibly drowning in the Gulf of Mexico at Blind Pass Beach, also known as Middle Beach.
When firefighters arrived, both bystanders and Sarasota County deputies were trying to give the man CPR. The firefighters took over and tried for an hour to resuscitate him without success. By 12:22 p.m., the firefighters had left the scene. Firefighters said the man was about 70 years old.
Fire officials did not know what caused the man to die.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office did not reply to a request for a report on the incident, and the Sarasota County Medical Examiner was not available Monday.
