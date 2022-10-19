ENGLEWOOD — Hurricane Ian was not kind to area fire stations.
Two Charlotte County Fire & EMS facilities — Station 3 in El Jobean and Station 4 across the Myakka River on Marathon Boulevard in the South Gulf Cove area — are deemed uninhabitable, said Todd Dunn, the department's spokesperson.
All of North Port's fire stations were damaged, especially Station 81 with roof and water damage. No stations went down or are out of service.
Meanwhile, neighboring Englewood Area Fire Control District reported three of the district's six stations and its administration center need roofs following the storm. All four structures remain habitable.
"We're waiting for things to iron themselves out," Englewood Fire Chief Easton said.
None of the departments reported damage to fire trucks or other apparatus.
"We have 17 station buildings," Dunn reported Monday about the Charlotte agency. "Many of the stations sustained minor damage associated with the wind which we have already repaired."
While the two stations are down in El Jobean and South Gulf Cove, Charlotte County is realigning and adjusting its fire and emergency medical coverage in those communities.
"We are working toward the procurement of a temporary fire station or expedited repairs to the uninhabitable stations," Dunn said. "We are at full staffing, thus those units at Stations 3 and 4 are in the system but responding from the next-closest station until we can get them relocated back to their areas."
Dunn said the departments are thankful for the mutual aid its received after Hurricane Ian.
"We currently have two federal ambulance strike teams (a strike team is five ambulances) still assisting us," he said.
