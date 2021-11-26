Florence Charles didn’t know she was going to sing at the HEARTS banquet. She just thought she was there for the turkey.
The 89-year-old didn’t shy away from taking the microphone and singing “God Bless America” to kick off the annual gathering of police, firefighters, dispatchers to break bread with those who live alone.
For years, HEART members are driven to the VFW Post 8203 for a hot turkey meal with all the fixings made by veterans. Guests are served by police, firefighters and dispatchers before Thanksgiving day.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison shook hands with the clients as North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus shared the red dot program with them.
He explained for them to fill out the small paper with the prescriptions they take and put it on their refrigerator in case of an emergency. A first responder arriving at the home in case of emergency will look on the refrigerator for that information before treating a patient.
“It’s a little old school, but it really works,” Titus said. “During an emergency, we can’t root through a cell phone to see what prescriptions a person takes. This is a quick and easy tool for first responders. The program has been around for years and it works.”
Garrison thanked the HEARTS callers for their dedication to the department. The North Port Police Department initiated the program decades ago.
It’s for people 60 or older who live alone, are disabled or have a medical condition that makes them vulnerable, or who have limited social contact with others. HEARTS stands for Helping Ensure Active Response by Telephoning Seniors.
For those who sign up and qualify, a dispatcher or a volunteer calls every morning.
“I like this program because it helps protect a person who lives alone,” said 89-year-old caller Bill Natale. “I’ve been doing it since 2018. We make sure the people we call are all right. If they don’t answer, someone like an officer will go to the house and check on the person. I don’t even know if there’s programs like this at other police departments. I just know it helps people.”
Calls are made Monday through Sunday between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Volunteers are always welcome. For more information or to sign up for the HEARTS program, call Mandy Lorenz at 941-429-7341.
