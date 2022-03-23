MURDOCK — Half an acquisition is better than no acquisition — especially when it's property fronting Coral Creek.
Charlotte County commissioners voted unanimously this week to move forward and acquire 12555 Placida Road, potentially for $950,000, and 12565 Placida Road, potentially for $725,000.
The parcels are across from Charlotte County's Placida boat ramp and at the Boca Grande Causeway-Placida Road intersection.
"I brought this forward to protect this particular area," Commission Chairman Bill Truex said.
Truex first suggested the county acquire the property along Coral Creek and develop it as a kayak launch and passive park.
The properties are now zoned for manufactured homes and could see 18 or 19 homes develop on the property.
The acquisition could be paid for with sales tax revenue.
The county is eyeing two additional properties, one of which had been the Grande Tours Kayak and Paddleboard Center and the second an 11-acre residential property abutting Coral Creek Bridge.
Acquiring those properties might prove "a much harder climb" for the county, Truex suggested.
Because the prices exceeded the appraised values by more than 40%, the acquisition needed at least four commission votes, a super majority, and each property had to be considered separately.
Also, commissioners agreed to deduct $17,500 for the acquisition of the 12555 property, allowing the owner to continue living in his home for a year.
The commission may have voted unanimously, but it was a vote that saw some debate.
"I want to be clear, this is not a 'need,' it's a 'want' — it's an opportunity buy," Commissioner Joseph Tisco said, recognizing its future value to Charlotte County. "This is an example of why we need impact fees for new growth."
Tisco forewarned his fellow commissioners he will press hard for the county to reinstate parks and recreational impact fees that could be used to offset the costs for the Coral Creek purchases.
He was also somewhat disappointed no nonprofit or other entity from the private sector — as was originally suggested — stepped forward to help offset the costs for the county.
Commissioner Chris Constance had another fiscal strategy in mind. He suggested the county sell off its Bachman tract on Veterans Highway, a portion of which was identified for affordable workforce housing.
Constance had been the lone dissenting voice four years ago when the commission voted to enter a public-private partnership plan involving some 40 acres of 67.5-acre Bachman tract for affordable housing.
A better model for affordable housing, Constance suggested Tuesday, is how owners of Sharky's Restaurant in Venice intend to build its own housing for its employees.
Public support for the acquisition of the Placida parcels is strong, especially in West County.
After The Daily Sun first published articles on the proposed acquisition Feb. 16 and Feb. 18, Truex said his fellow Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary members voiced their strong support for the acquisition.
Commissioners heard additional public support Tuesday.
"My friends and neighbors are excited about this purchase," said Percy Angelo, a board member of the grassroots Friends of Cape Haze community activist group in Placida. "It will go very far in protecting Coral Creek."
As far as what's next for the two remaining properties, Truex replied to an email Wednesday.
"The next steps are to organize the people that can assist in raising money for the next two parcels, contact the representatives of the properties and see what type of cooperation they may be up to," he stated.
The challenge for the county, Truex said, is to purchase the remaining two properties before someone in the private sector scarfs them up and develops them.
