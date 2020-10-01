Englewood's Farmers Market opened for the season Thursday, bringing vendors and shoppers together for the first time since early May. Offerings included everything from locally grown produce and artisan products like honey and baked goods to barbecue and fried peanuts. The day also triggered the reopening of several ancillary markets in the neighborhood around West Dearborn Street, which are generally open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Thursday through the season.

