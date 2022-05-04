ENGLEWOOD — Be prepared. Sea turtles will inundating Gulf beaches.

According to reports, female sea turtles are trudging up local Gulf beaches, digging out nests and laying eggs.

"Loggerhead sea turtles began nesting on Manasota Key in late April," the Coastal Wildlife Club posted on its social media page.

The Wildlife Club volunteers, under primary permit holders Zoe Bass and Wilma Katz, walk more than 14 miles along the Gulf shoreline on Manasota Key.

The local sea turtle nesting season began May 1 and extends to Oct. 31.

"The loggerhead, green, and Kemp's ridley sea turtles that nest on Manasota Key are considered threatened or endangered species and their nests are protected by federal, state and local statutes," the post states.

Coastal Wildlife Club

Mother sea turtles, like the lagerhead that lumbered onto this local beach, leave distinctive tracks. Sometimes they are "false crawls," other times they lead to nests.


Recognizing the threat, local Florida coastal jurisdictions — including Charlotte and Sarasota counties and the city of Venice — established sea turtle ordinances that require property owners along the Gulf coast to shade or turn off lights shining onto the beaches.

Artificial lights, even the flashlights of smartphones, can disrupt the nesting sea turtles.

Research shows artificial lighting can dissuade nesting turtles from laying their eggs. For hatchlings emerging from their nests, lights can confuse them, sending them inland rather than crawling toward the relative safety of the Gulf.

Experts also ask people to remove beach chairs, fill in any holes they dig and flatten sandcastles they build on beaches before leaving.

These can become obstacles — sometimes deadly — for a mother turtle trying to crawl to a nesting site or for hatchlings emerging from a nest.

To learn more about the Coastal Wildlife Club and nesting on Manasota Key, visit the club's Facebook page.

To learn more about sea turtles and sea turtle nesting in Florida, visit myfwc.com.

