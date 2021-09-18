ENGLEWOOD — More than 50 kids showed up Saturday morning to compete in the annual Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Youth Fish-a-Thon in Englewood.
Trophies were given out for the longest fish, the shortest fish and the most unusual fish caught at the event.
Layla Bertram caught a 13½-inch lady fish, winning the prize for the longest fish. Max Nekorystnov caught a 7-inch snapper, winning for the shortest fish. Shaun Campbell hooked a stingray, taking the prize for the most unusual fish.
Two-year-old Nolan Ryan Atamanchuk caught a snapper with the help of family members.
"I wanna show my dad," he shouted as his fish was being measured.
The Lemon Bay Rotarians have been hosting the annual event for the past 10 years. It was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
"We are just happy to see all the people out here fishing in the fresh air today," said Rotarian Dennis Guzik.
The overcast weather and slight breeze made it a very comfortable event for late September.
Sandwiches and chips were provided by Subway. Rotarians supplied the bait and fishing tips.
The tournament was free for kids up to 12.
Kathy and Roger Redman organized the tournament as a memorial to their son Michael, who died in 2010 while spearfishing with his twin brother near Boca Grande. The Rotarians helped the Redman family for more than a decade, and the family and the Rotary decided the club could take it over as a yearly project.
The tournament is traditionally held in conjunction with Pioneer Days, but all of the other Pioneer Days events were canceled this year, due to construction on West Dearborn Street.
