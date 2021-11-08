After demolition three years ago, what had been the historic Fishery complex in Placida may soon rise like a phoenix of new development with a hotel, restaurant, condos and other amenities. The advisory Planning and Zoning board gave its recommendation for a new mixed-use project Monday. The Charlotte County Commission is scheduled to be asked to give the project its approvals.
This 1980 photo by photographer Sam Harris shows the Placida Fishery as it looked in 1980, complete with fishing boats. In 1999, the Placida Fishery closed its doors. It’s shrimp and fishing boat fleet would become a picturesque sight of the past, no longer to be seen at the docks in Placida.
Developers submitted this illustration of a proposed resort at the site of the old fishery in Placida.
Illustration provided
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
MURDOCK — The future of the historic Placida Fishery property is headed to Charlotte County commissioners for approval.
On Monday, the county's Planning and Zoning Board gave its recommendation to allow the developer to add two outparcels planned for the 15-acre mixed-use development.
County commissioners, who will have the final decision, are scheduled to decide on the project next month.
The Fishery complex was a remnant of what had been the hub of commercial fishing for Southwest Florida from the 1940s into the 1990s.
The buildings on the site, including a fish house where mullet and other commercial anglers brought their catches, and several small fishermen's cottages that had been converted into art galleries, were demolished three years ago.
After more than a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boca Grande residents Jay Feinberg and his wife, Cookie Potter-Feinberg, are now moving forward with their plans. During the hiatus, Jay Feinberg said he used the time to negotiate and purchase the two outparcels.
The plan now calls for:
• 99 condominium units.
• A 155-room hotel with a 4,000-square-foot ballroom room and five hotel bungalows.
• A 4,560-square-foot restaurant and 3,600-square-foot meeting space for bridge clubs. Cookie Potter-Feinberg is an avid bridge player with the Boca Grande bridge club. Bridge players on the island have no regular location in which to play.
• 4,000 square feet reserved for various retail uses.
• An "amenity center" with an elevated pool with outdoor bar area.
• An architectural feature, such as a decorative lighthouse, at the southern traffic circle.
• A variety of boating rentals, including kayaks.
• A marina with the 44 existing boat slips open to the public. If the state approves additional boat slips, then these slips will also be open to the public. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection requires the slips remain open to the public.
"We fully support the developer," Placida resident Jane Carver told the planning commissioners. She did worry about the impacts of the additional boat traffic at the mouth of Coral Creek and Gasparilla Sound in what is already busy with boat traffic.
Advisory board member Paul Bigness said he found the Feinbergs' plans a "beautiful project." However, he expressed some concern over the county's future and what it approves, especially since the county is being discovered by tourists and other newcomers.
The committee approved the modifications with a 4-0 vote.
