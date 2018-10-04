There are so many wonderful reasons to visit your local library but did you know that you can read your favorite magazine without ever leaving home for free? All you need is your Sarasota County Library Card and an internet-enabled device to have the magazines you know and love, available digitally at your fingertips.
Flipster is an easy-to-use digital magazine newsstand that offers best-selling magazines. You can find the Flipster database on the Sarasota County Libraries’ webpage, scgov.net, then click Research Help and More and click Flipster.
Once you’re there you can choose from over seventy different popular magazines to download and read. Some of the titles that are available for your reading enjoyment include Oprah, Apple, People, Sports Illustrated, Time, Rolling Stone, and many more. Plus, back issues are also available for viewing. Offline viewing is available via the Flipster app for iPads, Android tablets and Kindle Fire tablets.
Visit Elsie Quirk Library and ask one of our friendly staff members for a demonstration of the Flipster database. Find your magazines, and Find Yourself at the Library!
For more information on library programs, services and resources, visit 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
