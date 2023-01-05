TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s emergency-management director wants lawmakers to make changes to help with disaster preparation and response, pointing to issues that have arisen as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie this week asked lawmakers to reduce the amount of time people have to remove damaged boats from waterways and to provide uniform requirements for local governments about debris-removal contracts.

Kevin Guthrie

Kevin Guthrie


Ben Albritton, Florida Senate District 27

Ben Albritton
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments