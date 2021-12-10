NORTH PORT — When he was 323 pounds, David Appelo didn't think about running around a park spraying foam on competitors with Nerf guns.
Now that the 25-year-old has shed 130 pounds, he has started Florida Foam Wars, an outdoor "all things foam flinging-fun" group for all ages.
"I wanted something both fun and physically active so I started going to Nerf events and eventually made my own community three months ago," said Appelo of Englewood. "The youngest players are usually 5, because they can grasp information easier, but there's no age limit."
Appelo held events in Nokomis but changed it to Dallas White Park in North Port because it has a large open space, parking, a rest area and bathrooms.
At noon today, Appelo is sponsoring a free Florida Foam Wars event at Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave. in North Port. Participants break into the red or blue team and run around the park blasting foam at each other.
"The foam is the ammo," he said. "Foam wars, as in 'foam ammo,' is flung around for fun. We provide the blasters, we don't use the term 'toy gun,' and all the ammo. Any brand of toy blaster is OK with me. Players are welcome to bring their own gear as well. My go-to is the Daft Zone gun."
Eye protection is mandatory including safety goggles or glasses. Appelo has 50 loaner pairs. He said safety is paramount at his events. Parents must stay with their children during the free games.
"We will be at Dallas White Park for the foreseeable future," he said. "As we grow, we will expand to more and more parks in different counties so that everyone will be able to enjoy Florida Foam Wars. I'd love for it to grow throughout the nation.
"We play calculated war games with some safe spots, depending on the battle scenario," he said. "I have tons of extra blasters and we are always getting more. It starts at noon, but I always request people arrive a little early. The ultimate goal is to have a good time with good vibes. All positivity.
"I am both overwhelmed and excited for the upcoming event," he said. "I think hundreds of kids are going to show up. We almost always have games on Saturday, but because Christmas is on a Saturday this year, we will have our final game of the year Dec. 26."
The next games are Jan. 8, 2022 and Jan. 22, 2022.
For more information and the rules in advance, visit Florida Foam Wars on Facebook, bit.ly/3lVfWnV
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.