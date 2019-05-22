A new study says Florida is the second-best state for military veterans to retire to.
But that lofty ranking is actually a step back for the state, which was No. 1 in a similar report in 2017.
As it did then, Florida came in No. 2 in Quality of Life, one of the three categories into which WalletHub, an online financial services company, separated the 29 metrics it analyzed. It dropped one spot, from No. 8 to No. 9, in Economic Environment.
But the state’s ranking in Health Care took a hit, falling from No. 4 to No. 16.
The survey doesn’t compare the two years, so the reason for the significant change is unexplained. It could relate to an increase in the metrics considered, from 22 to 29.
Virginia passed Florida to take the top spot this year, while 2017 runner-up Montana fell to No. 16.
The District of Columbia finished last in both surveys.
Economic metrics included each state’s tax friendliness, share of veteran-owned businesses and job opportunities for vets.
Quality of life factors included the veteran population, the weather and the quality of the public university system.
Health care data included the number and quality of veterans facilities, the existence of veterans treatment courts and the number of physicians and mental health counselors per capita.
Florida has no state income tax; grants veterans preference in hiring, promotion and retention; had more than 185,000 veteran-owned businesses in 2012 (the most recent data); allows for the creation of veteran-treatment courts (there’s one in Sarasota County); and is home to seven VA medical centers and numerous clinics and health care facilities.
The state’s Certified Business Enterprises program promotes veteran-owned businesses for diversity-hiring standards. There are 10 in Sarasota County — up from three in 2017 — including two in Venice.
Other state benefits for veterans include various tuition waivers and scholarships for college students; the Employ Florida Vets jobs portal and Troops to Teachers transition program; and enhanced homestead exemptions, up to 100 percent for someone who is totally and permanently disabled for a service-connected reason.
There are nine national cemeteries in the state, including one in Sarasota County.
The county also has a Veterans Service Office, staffed by county employees who assist veterans with issues regarding their benefits or other matters. The service is free.
Florida’s 2017 estimated population included more than 1.45 million veterans, according to the Census Bureau.
There were 42,527 in Sarasota County and 3,738 in the city of Venice.
