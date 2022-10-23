ENGLEWOOD — Englewood doesn’t have to worry about the flesh-eating bacteria that is plaguing Lee and Collier counties, officials say.
That doesn’t mean South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Assocation members shouldn’t pay attention to what’s in Lemon Bay and the Gulf waters
Very low counts of the toxic red tide algae, like what’s been found in the Gulf of Mexico off Venice and Sarasota, is now off Manasota Key, while enterococci bacteria colonies have been discovered in water samples from Lemon Bay.
Hurricane Ian didn’t help Lemon Bay. Runoff from the hurricane and subsequent storms flushed the bay with higher counts of enterococci bacteria from pastures and septic tanks.
“Our SMSKA membership who voiced their concern in a series of emails and phone calls to us about water quality and if it is safe to go into our beach and bay waters on and around Manasota Key,” association president Damian Ochab told The Daily Sun in an email Friday.
Charlotte County Water Quality manager Brandon Moody for Englewood and Manasota Key is able to quell some of those concerns.
“(Florida Department of Health) conducted their Healthy Beaches bacteria sampling on October 10th, and found no need to post advisories based on those results,” Moody wrote in an email to Ochab dated Oct. 20.
The testing indicated the bacteria colonies discovered two weeks before — bacteria colonies Moody described as “too numerous to count — taken from the Tom Adams Bridge south to Buck Creek on Placida Road aren’t as concentrated and have somewhat dissipated.
To learn more about health department testing, visit Florida Healthy Beaches Program at www.floridahealth.gov.
Red tide
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission expressed growing concern Friday about low and very low counts of red tide discovered in water samples in the Gulf waters of south Sarasota County and Englewood.
According to the state red tide reports posted on myfwc.com Friday, very low counts, 1,000 to 10,000 cells per liter of water, and low counts, 10,000 to 100,000 cells per liter of water, turned up in water samples taken from Nokomis to Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key.
“As part of the FWC Center for Red Tide Research, USF-College of Marine Science and Mote Marine Laboratory have each deployed a glider equipped with sensors to better understand conditions offshore,” wildlife officials announced Friday in a press release.
“The information collected will help direct future sampling and forecasting efforts.”
