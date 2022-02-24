ENGLEWOOD - Michael Flynn is placing a lot of blame for the Russian invasion of Ukraine on President Joe Biden.
Flynn is an Englewood resident who lives in Boca Royal Golf & Country Club, along with a few of his siblings.
He is a retired lieutenant general in the U.S. Army and was later the national security adviser for President Donald Trump. He was convicted of lying to the FBI about contacts with Russian officials but later pardoned by Trump.
Prior to that pardon, a judge — citing information still redacted for public viewing — told Flynn "arguably you sold your country out."
Nonetheless, Flynn remains popular in some segments of U.S. politics. He issued a statement about Ukraine from his Ellenton, Florida office on Thursday afternoon.
"The WH ignored and laughed at Putin's legitimate security concerns, and legitimate ethnic problems in the Ukraine," the statement says.
His statement slides from topic to topic, starting off with defending those who question "these rotten foreign and domestic policies," saying they are called "racists and demonized" if they do so.
"We see the unleashing of the federal government on citizens who are simply exercising their constitutional rights and the media covers all this incompetence with a fake smile due to their own deep levels of corruption," he writes.
Flynn takes Biden to task for the way he does his job.
"Our president rarely entertains questions or takes responsibility for his tone deafness and failures," he stated.
Flynn has become a popular figure among QAnon gatherings and has been a part of several events at a Venice-area property where he has brought a long list of speakers discussing alleged election fraud in the 2020 vote.
Flynn was Trump's first national security adviser who resigned after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he'd had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.
Flynn raised eyebrows among some in the U.S. intelligence community by speaking at the descendant of the KGB, the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate, commonly known as the GRU. He also was a speaker for an anniversary party of RT, the official broadcast media of Russia, where he sat with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In his Thursday statement, he equates the Russian attack on Ukraine to the investigation into potential links of Donald Trump's presidential campaign to Russia-based personnel that lead to a special investigation by Robert Mueller.
"We have yet to hear from the President of the United States an explanation of U.S. national security interests, instead we continue to demonize Russia, similar to the fake Russia collusion hysteria we all now know was perpetrated against the Trump Administration by elements of the Clinton campaign and the Obama administration."
There has been no evidence President Barack Obama's administration had any involvement; one attorney within the Hillary Clinton campaign is being charged with lying to investigators for allegedly not disclosing hiring a private investigator. That investigation, led by Special Prosecutor John Durham, is ongoing.
Flynn's statement spends more time on unproven aspects of his allegations than any blame toward Vladimir Putin, but he eventually commits 14 words about Russia's violent move into Ukraine.
"President Putin calculated this strategic, historic, and geographic play and made the decision to move, and he did," it states. "All that stated above, there will never be justification for this invasion or any other form of invasion."
But the statement suggests there is still some blame to go around.
"However, never forget that war results when diplomacy fails," he writes in his statement.
