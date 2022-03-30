Rotonda West food drive

Volunteers get ready to unload donations from a car at the Rotonda West food drive in 2020.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ROTONDA WEST — The Rotonda West Food drive is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle.

“It has been a while since our last food drive to help our local pantries,” said Steve Reed, one of the organizers of the event. “Since then, the need has continued to be great and the resources are dwindling.”

All food donations will be divided up between two local pantries — St. David’s Jubilee Center and Englewood Helping Hand.

“We also will need volunteers,” Reed said. “Both on the ground unloading cars, and loading trucks, as well as truck drivers to deliver the items to the food pantries.”

All kinds of nonperishable food and beverages are needed, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies. Dry milk, pasta sauce, any type of canned beans, canned chili and instant potatoes are scarce, according to Lance Anderson, manger of the food pantry at Englewood Helping Hand.

Helping Hand distributes fresh fruits, meats, vegetables and dairy thanks to a partnership with All Faiths Food Bank.


For more information, call Steve Reed at 239-300-8029 or email steve@havemysunshine.com.

“We will be following the same procedure as the last food drive,” Reed said. “Basically load your items in the car and drive to the community center. Volunteers will remove the items from your car for you and you can stay in the car and then keep moving along down the road.”

He said cash and checks for donations are welcome.

“Make checks out to the pantry of your choice, or if you want to leave it blank, we will split those and the cash will be distributed evenly between the two pantries.”

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments