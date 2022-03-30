featured Food distribution event this weekend By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Mar 30, 2022 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Volunteers get ready to swarm a car with donations at the Rotonda West food drive in 2020. SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROTONDA WEST — Two food pantries will be hosting a food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle.Anyone needing food in the area is welcome. Volunteers will place the bags of food in your trunk at the community center.“Our last food giveaway this large was in 2020,” said Steve Reed, one of the organizers of the event. “Since then, the need has continued to be great and the resources are dwindling.”Reed hosted a food drive earlier this month.All food donations were divided up between two local pantries — St. David’s Jubilee Center and Englewood Helping Hand. Helping Hand distributes fresh fruits, meats, vegetables and dairy thanks to a partnership with All Faiths Food Bank.Cash and check donations are always welcome.“Make checks out to the pantry of your choice, or if you want to leave it blank, we will split those and the cash will be distributed evenly between the two pantries.”For more information, call Steve Reed at 239-300-8029 or email steve@havemysunshine.com. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rotonda West Community Center Food Pantries Food Donations Steve Reed Lance Anderson St David’s Jubilee Center Trending Now Surf dunks dredging equipment Sarasota man charged in one homicide, 'strong suspect' in another Plans evolve for luxury resort in Placida Family struggles after man killed in hit-run crash Biker club president recovering after serious crash Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.