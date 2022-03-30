Rotonda West food drive

Volunteers get ready to swarm a car with donations at the Rotonda West food drive in 2020.

ROTONDA WEST — Two food pantries will be hosting a food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle.

Anyone needing food in the area is welcome. Volunteers will place the bags of food in your trunk at the community center.

“Our last food giveaway this large was in 2020,” said Steve Reed, one of the organizers of the event. “Since then, the need has continued to be great and the resources are dwindling.”

Reed hosted a food drive earlier this month.

All food donations were divided up between two local pantries — St. David’s Jubilee Center and Englewood Helping Hand.


Helping Hand distributes fresh fruits, meats, vegetables and dairy thanks to a partnership with All Faiths Food Bank.

Cash and check donations are always welcome.

“Make checks out to the pantry of your choice, or if you want to leave it blank, we will split those and the cash will be distributed evenly between the two pantries.”

For more information, call Steve Reed at 239-300-8029 or email steve@havemysunshine.com.

