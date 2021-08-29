Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Executive Director Scott Biehler takes a photo of volunteer David Pitts with donor Walt Alexander and volunteers North Port Mayor Jill Luke and Dwight Pitt Saturday at the food drive.
New Venice Kiwanis member Cody Bowman, right, takes in another donation at the food drive. She is new to Kiwanis and enjoys doing community service as part of the club’s commitment to service projects in the region.
NORTH PORT — With the pet food she received from the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry food drive Saturday, Sandra LaFlamme will deliver it to veterans and first responders through her National PTSD Service Association.
“We received a substantial amount of dog food and will deliver it to veterans in need and first responders,” LaFlamme said.
LaFlamme showed others at the CoolToday Park event how the service dogs like hers are trained. Cowgirl LaFlamme, a Belgian Malinois, saw Sandra drop her glasses. The dog picked them off the ground and waited for Sandra to take them. Cowgirl also stood close to Sandra as she demonstrated how a dog helps with the owner’s balance.
“These dogs are so amazing,” LaFlamme said. “I’m so happy Mayors’ Feed the Hungry included pets in this drive.”
Scott Biehler, Mayors’ Feed the Hungry executive director, said having the drive for the first time at CoolToday Park in North Port went well. He thanked former Venice Mayor John Holic and North Port Mayor Jill Luke for organizing the South County food drive.
“You know COVID really hurt our plans for several reasons,” he said. “The city of North Port was having a picnic with 700 employees, and many were bringing food donations, but that got canceled. The fire department brought the donations from City Hall and the fire stations. We had to cancel the golf tournament in October because the woman planning it is in the hospital with COVID-19, so that fact that we did so well today with donations to South County food pantries is wonderful.”
Awaken Church is North Port sought out donations of snacks to help Glenallen Elementary School students in need and replenished items for their food pantry on Pan American Boulevard.
“We helped 730 families on Friday at our church food giveaway,” said Angela Engel, food pantry leader. “We are super blessed.”
Helping Hand Food Pantry Manager Lance Anderson said the food donations will help.
“We normally have one person on a bike come on Wednesdays,” he said. “We had five in a row. We had a woman who came who had been homeless for the last two days. She said she’s never been homeless before. She didn’t know what to do. We referred her to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and gave her as much food as she could fit on her bike. We really are seeing an increase of people in need, especially with COVID-19. We are here to help.”
