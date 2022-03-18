ROTONDA WEST — Help is needed to stock the shelves of two local food pantries with an upcoming food drive in April.
The food drive is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle.
"It has been a while since our last food drive to help our local pantries," said Steve Reed, one of the organizers of the event. "Since then, the need has continued to be great and the resources are dwindling."
"We also will need volunteers," Reed said. "Both on the ground unloading cars, and loading trucks, as well as truck drivers to deliver the items to the food pantries."
All kinds of nonperishable food and beverages are needed, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies. Dry milk, pasta sauce, any type of canned beans, canned chili and instant potatoes are scarce, according to Lance Anderson, manger of the food pantry at Englewood Helping Hand.
Helping Hand distributes fresh fruits, meats, vegetables and dairy thanks to a partnership with All Faiths Food Bank.
"We will be following the same procedure as the last food drive," Reed said. "Basically load your items in the car and drive to the community center. Volunteers will remove the items from your car for you and you can stay in the car and then keep moving along down the road."
"Cash donations and checks are welcome," Reed said. "Make checks out to the pantry of your choice, or if you want to leave it blank, we will split those and the cash will be distributed evenly between the two pantries."
