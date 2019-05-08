All over the country, postal carriers and volunteers will be busy collecting, sorting and distributing food for the needy.
National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger drive takes place Saturday. To participate, all you have to do is leave a bag or box of nonperishable food at your mailbox. Someone will pick it up and get it to a local food pantry, where it will go to help someone who needs it.
The same will happen in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, where letter carriers will volunteer for this annual drive.
Volunteers needed
With 104 square miles to cover in North Port, Larry Grant says he needs help collecting food donations Saturday.
Grant, who oversees the food pantry at New Hope Community Church in North Port, is in desperate need of volunteers at the Stamp Out Hunger drive.
At the last Homeless to Home meeting in Venice, Grant told the crowd only three food pantries in North Port are participating in the citywide drive.
"We serve food to more than 2,500 people each month," Grant said. "We have a hot lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays (noon to 1 p.m.) and on Saturdays once a month in addition to our regular weekly pantry on Monday and Friday. We need the food donations, but we just don't have enough people to help with the food drive yet."
Grant said only about 32 of 150 needed already registered to drive neighborhood routes or be a "jumper" who accompanies the driver and collects bags or boxes. He also needs afternoon sorters to box up food.
Megan Owen heads the North Port and Venice for the postal carrier's Local 5480 union. Owen directs drivers to drop canned goods at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, where volunteers sort, box and haul them to the participating pantries.
In Englewood
The process is different in Englewood. Volunteers from each of the four participating nonprofit collect food and drop it off at the pantry. A post office representative trusts the pantry volunteers to weigh the food and report totals. Depending on the pantry's needs, canned goods are immediately stocked on shelves or boxed up and stored.
The letter carriers ask that canned and other non-perishable donations are on the mailbox by 9 a.m., are in paper or plastic bags, are not dented, not expired and not glass if possible. Please do not put donations inside the mailbox because volunteers don't know they are in there. Volunteer drivers will have markings on their windows showing they are with the food drive.
"We are finally getting to the place where people understand volunteers are out driving through neighborhoods picking up the canned goods," said Josh LaGrew, Englewood Post Office carrier, who heads the drive for the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 12777. "Occasionally people would think their food was stolen if it was gone before the letter carrier got there. But the volunteers are needed so the carriers can finish their routes in a timely manner."
Last year, volunteers from Saint Francis Of Assisi Outreach Food Pantry, Englewood Bible Church, Helping Hand and St. David's Jubilee Center helped collect 60,000 pounds of food collected here.
"That's pretty incredible," LeGrew said. "The only pantry that may need help is St. David's. Last year, some volunteers didn't show up. It caused them to have to sort food the next day which was Mother's Day. Most of the pantries do end up taking a couple of days to sort the food, but they really are well-oiled machines."
LeGrew said the drive is extremely important because many local pantries run out of food and have to buy it from the Harry Chapin Food Bank or All Faith's Food Bank.
"If the food pantries shelves are stocked, it helps them get through some of the tough summer months when there's an increase in needs because kids are home and are hungry," he said. "When donations are down St. Frances ends up buying food and that costs them a lot of money. This drive really helps them fill a need."
LeGrew said St. Francis and Helping Hand end their drives by about 2:30 p.m. because the church area where the food is collected must be cleaned and ready for Mother's Day activities.
"It's amazing how much food comes in and how fast these groups work to get it put away," he said.
Anyone interested in volunteering in North Port can call 941-549-3902. To volunteer in Englewood, call 941-276-6720.
