ENGLEWOOD — Anyone who wants to try some good food and help the homeless can stop by On the Spot Window Tint on Saturday.
Yany Alonso opened On the Spot in November in the Gulf Cove area, 7630 Sawyer Circle, Port Charlotte. Understanding it’s tricky to launch a business during a pandemic, she wanted to give back to the community. While it brings exposure to the business, these events also help people who is suffering, she said.
Every few months, she learns something new about someone or an organization in need in the region and organizes an event.
In February and April she held car shows. One was to help a man from a local church suffering from cancer.
“Why not help people,” she said. “We are a local business. We should give back to the communities where we serve. Everything helps when many people give something.”
Alonso sometimes refers families in need to the St. David’s Jubilee Center in Englewood.
“I picked them to help because they work with the homeless and families in need,” Alonso said. “I planned a food truck party with delicious foods from our local vendors and raffles. We will have music, but most importantly, we are doing this event to take donations for St. David’s Jubilee Center in Englewood.”
While financial donations are helpful, Alonso said she’d like to see school materials including backpacks, clothing, shoes, non frozen food, toiletries and toilet paper donated during the event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We will start taking donations Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.,” she said. “We hope to see a lot of people supporting this wonderful community. We guarantee we all going to have a fantastic time.”
Ruth Hill, St. David’s Jubilee Center administrator, said she’s extremely grateful for the help.
“The two other items we could really use at the center right now is bug spray and Gatorade for our homeless campers,” Hill said. “The electrolytes in the Gatorade help hydrate people who are outside all of the time. We have water for them, but don’t have enough Gatorade.”
Alonso still has space for vendors or food trucks. Vending space is $20. Spectators are free.
For more information, call Alonso at 941-402-6588.
