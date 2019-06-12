ENGLEWOOD — Florida Division of Forestry is still investigating the causes of two brush fires that blackened more than 26 acres two weeks ago.
No cause for either fire has been determined, Forestry supervisor Richard Christman said Wednesday.
On May 31, the first fire burned 13.3 wooded acres near the end of Shadow Lane in Englewood, which borders Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park and backs onto Lemon Bay High School. Firefighters spent the night fighting the blaze. Flames were visible from Mobile Gardens Mobile Home Park and from Grove City along Placida Road.
In previous years, firefighters battled other brush fires on the undeveloped property bordering Shadow Lane.
The second fire on June 2 burnt another 13 acres in the wooded preserve at Ann Dever Park. Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies shut down Ann Dever Park and a portion of San Casa Drive during the blaze. People who were using the public pool and other amenities were told to leave as smoke and flames approached the developed portions of the park. Ashes fell near the pool and playground area.
Firefighters were out the following day ensuring the fire didn’t jump San Casa Drive.
Most brush fires first spread out in a circle, then elliptically, unless winds whip the fire one direction or another, Christman said. Charred tree bark, vegetation and other signs can indicate where a fire started and which direction it headed.
“You look for indicators,” he said.
Lightning can spark a brush or forest fire, but arson and embers escaping campfires or backyard fires cause the majority of brush, forest and other wildfires nationwide. According to the U.S. Fire Service — intentionally or unintentionally — people start more than 85% of wildfires nationwide.
Carelessly flicking away a cigarette starts only 2% of brush fires, Christman said. He explained how low humidity and other specific weather conditions must combine for the embers or a crown of a cigarette to flare up and start a blaze.
“Right now, our leading cause of fire is probably Mother Nature, lightning,” Christman said. “But that can change year to year.”
Locally, the number of individuals accidentally starting brush fires has diminished over the last decade, which Christman credits to better public education. People need to remember what they learned as children: “Be safe with fire.”
“Most people don’t intend to light fires,” he said. “Most fires I come across are accidental. Even a lawnmower can start a fire.”
Also, controlled burns and other management practices, such as grinding down vegetation to mulch, reduces the fuel that can feed a wildfire.
“If you reduce the fuel and manage it, (fires) won’t burn as intensely,” Christman said. “The heavier the fuel, the harder it is to get in there and manage it. It really makes a big difference.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.