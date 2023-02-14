WASHINGTON — Daniel Lyons "Milkshake" Scott, a former Englewood man and a member of the Proud Boys organization, has pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2020 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Scott, 29, who now lives in Bradenton, was one of the first in the crowd at the Capitol that day to "initiate contact with law enforcement" there, the Justice Department reported on its website.


