Daniel Lyons "Milkshake" Scott was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 2020, and initiated a breach of the police line by pushing officers backwards and up the building's steps. The former Englewood man has pleaded guilty to federal charges, the U.S. Justice Department reported.
Daniel Lyons "Milkshake" Scott was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 2020, and initiated a breach of the police line by pushing officers backwards and up the building's steps. The former Englewood man has pleaded guilty to federal charges, the U.S. Justice Department reported.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE US ATTORNEY’S OFFICE
Daniel Lyons Scott approaches police on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR THE DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON, DC.
Daniel Lyons Scott, circled in red, climbs the steps to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR THE DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON, DC.
Daniel Lyons Scott fights police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR THE DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON, DC.
WASHINGTON — Daniel Lyons "Milkshake" Scott, a former Englewood man and a member of the Proud Boys organization, has pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2020 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Scott, 29, who now lives in Bradenton, was one of the first in the crowd at the Capitol that day to "initiate contact with law enforcement" there, the Justice Department reported on its website.
"Following Scott’s assault, members of the crowd behind him surged through the gap in the police line created by his conduct, and ultimately committed the first breach of the U.S. Capitol Building that day," the report states.
Scott, who formerly lived on Perry Street in Englewood, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers on Feb. 9, federal prosecutors reported.
"His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election," Justice Department officials said of Scott.
Video evidence from the U.S. Capitol that day shows Scott "in a black ballistic vest and ski goggles on the lower west terrace of the Capitol, at the front of a large crowd that was yelling at U.S. Capitol Police officers defending a staircase leading to the upper west terrace of the Building," the Justice Department reported.
Scott then pushes two officers backward, up the steps, as the crowd surged behind him.
A sentencing hearing is set for May 23 before U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth. The judge will consider U.S. Sentencing Guidelines "and other statutory factors" in Scott's sentence, the Justice Department stated.
Obstructing an official proceeding carries a 20-year maximum prison sentence. The assault charge has an eight-year maximum.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.