MIDDLEBURG — A former Englewood resident has been sentenced to a year probation for trespassing at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.
Dana Joe Winn, 45, was sentenced to probation after accepting a guilty plea to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds in October.
Winn, a 1994 graduate of Lemon Bay High School, now lives in Middleburg, Florida, where he attended his sentencing via Zoom.
As part of the Dec. 20 guilty plea, Winn is required to pay $500 in restitution. The court document recording his sentence states that the amount must be made payable to the office of the Architect of the Capitol, at the rate of at least $50 per month until completed. Winn will also need to pay a $25 assessment fee to the Clerk of the U.S. District District.
Winn’s girlfriend, Rachael Lynn Pert, 40, was also sentenced after pleading guilty on the same charge; however, she was sentenced to two years of probation.
Pert also lives in Middleburg, with her three children. The couple used to live together, but were compelled by a court order to find separate living spaces during the trial.
Both Winn and Pert attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, in support of then-President Donald Trump; Trump alleged that election fraud was behind his loss to current President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. The rally was scheduled for the same day that Congress was due to certify the Electoral College results from that election.
During and after the rally, a crowd began to assemble around the Capitol building; members of the crowd breached the building’s perimeter established by police in an attempt to disrupt the certification process.
The demonstrators occupied the building for several hours — in some instances, breaking through windows and assaulting Capitol police — until law enforcement expelled them.
Winn and Pert were both photographed inside the Capitol building; Winn was seen holding an American flag on a pole — placed upside-down to signal distress — while walking with Pert, who wore a “Trump 2020” flag around her shoulders.
Video evidence entered into court records also showed the pair discussing the events of the invasion and affirming that they did want to disrupt the election certification.
The pair were later arrested by the FBI after they returned from Washington, D.C., to Middleburg.
Another Englewood resident, Graydon Young, 54, pleaded guilty June 23 to conspiracy charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol invasion. Young, a member of the Oath Keeepers, was photographed and videotaped in a "military-style 'stack' formation" that marched up the center steps on the east side of the U.S. Capitol, breached the door at the top, and then stormed the building," according to federal court documents.
Young and Daniel Lyons Scott, who lives on Perry Lane in Englewood, are among 31 people named in a lawsuit filed earlier this month by the attorney general for the District of Columbia for the damages they're accused of causing in the Capitol riots.
Adam Avery Honeycutt, who owns Bundy's Bail Bonds in Punta Gorda, was taken into custody in February by the FBI in Jacksonville. Honeycutt posted photos and video clips on his social media page that showed him both outside and inside the Capitol building. In one photo he was holding the broken leg of a chair belonging to the U.S. Senate Sergeant At Arms.
He said in one video, "It's about to go down," and in another he is heard saying, "Well, made it in."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.