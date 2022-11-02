ENGLEWOOD — Despite having to close his South Venice café in July, Jim O'Hara is back cooking up breakfast for another local restaurant.

Jim O'Hara and Artur Janta-Lipinski

Jim O’Hara (left) is now helping serve breakfast at Artur’s Restaurant in Englewood owned by Artur Janta-Lipinski.

"I'm glad to have a home," O'Hara said about working at Artur's Restaurant in Englewood.


