ENGLEWOOD — Despite having to close his South Venice café in July, Jim O'Hara is back cooking up breakfast for another local restaurant.
"I'm glad to have a home," O'Hara said about working at Artur's Restaurant in Englewood.
At the end of July, Jim O'Hara's Cafe closed after the building's owner did not renew the lease for the almost 16-years-old breakfast café, according to O'Hara.
O'Hara wasn't sure what he would do, but said he would help make food where needed. He had joked over the summer that he had a spatula and would travel.
That is exactly what ended up happening.
As a customer at Artur's Restaurant, O'Hara and owner Artur Janta-Lipinski started talking about doing breakfast.
Since opening around two years ago, Janta-Lipinski said he had tried serving breakfast before, but it wasn't too successful. So he stayed with Polish delicacies along with other lunch and dinner items.
"We decided to make breakfast and bring the famous Jim here," Janta-Lipinski said.
The plans were then halted when Hurricane Ian hit the area.
For O'Hara timing was everything since the location of his old café in South Venice had roof damage and flooding, he said.
Janta-Lipinski was thankful his restaurant did not receive any major damage and was able to open the Saturday after the storm.
Nearly three months after the café closed, O'Hara and some of his former employees started serving breakfast again on Oct. 18 under the new roof of Artur's Restaurant, 70 N. Indiana Ave.
Some of the same breakfast menu items will be offered starting at 7:30 until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
"I trust him," Janta-Lipinski said and O'Hara agreed it was mutual admiration.
O'Hara mentioned life worked things out, with one thing being taken away and then another being given back.
"I'm very happy," he said.
In addition to the lunch and dinner services, Janta-Lipinski will be trying out the breakfast set up and customers have been coming in for it.
"Season is coming," he said about the timing of opening for breakfast.
