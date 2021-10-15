NORTH PORT — For 30 years, Jeffrey L. Rinek was an FBI special agent who gained international attention for complex criminal interviews and investigative cases.
He said while North Port's Brian Laundrie remains a person of interest weeks after his parents reported him missing, the FBI won't stop looking for him.
Agents will continue searching leads the public doesn't necessarily know about even if it takes years, he said.
"A case only grows cold when the leads run out and the amount of information dries out," said Rinek.
The former federal agent is credited with getting a confession from serial killer Cary Stayner, who is on California’s death row for the "Yosemite Murders" in 1999. Stayner was accused of the abduction and murders of two juveniles and two adult women.
"As a special agent while working for the FBI, I believed in the case of not letting anything languish," he said.
Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, 22. The pair was on a cross-country trip last month when Petito was reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11. Laundrie's parents reported him missing shortly thereafter. The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie for using a credit card that wasn't his after Petito went missing.
Rinek is a security consultant who owns a private investigation practice in California. He's also an author, and is sometimes retained in high-profile, and discreet complex investigations. He gives expert testimony in violent crimes, criminal profiling, forensic accounting to detect questioned financial schemes and identify individuals engaged in questioned financial practices.
Rinek said many are closely following the Petito-Laundrie case, nationally and abroad. That attention means some want to participate by giving "tips" that sometimes "slow down" law enforcement.
"In big cases like this, everyone knows about it and call into the tip line and report things that are just off the grid," he said. "Unfortunately, these cases draw out the worst in our society. Someone will call the FBI because they don't like the way a person looks.
"It wastes time for legitimate calls and leads," he said. "When there's a real tip of any value that comes in, I want to talk."
Rinek said while some cases do grow cold, it doesn't mean FBI agents don't stop working them.
"I never let it go," he said. "I'm very proud to say, I didn't let them go in 30 years. If a case grew cold, I would try to find out something new or a new way of looking at it, because it's never done until it's resolved."
Currently, Rinek is working on a case with a police department from a crime that occurred in 1945.
However, a decades-old case still haunts Rinek. Even after he helped find Robert Boyd Rhoades who murdered 8-year-old Michael Lyons in Yuba City, California, Rinek still grieves. Rinek's investigation found Rhoades "tortured, killed and mutilated the third-grader" and threw his body into a riverbed.
"That murder scene is the last thing I think of each night before I fall asleep and the first to flood my thoughts when I wake up in the morning," Rinek, wrote in his 2018 book "In the Name of the Children," written with Marilee Strong.
The book explains how Rinek spent his career tracking child predators, and how he copes with seeing victims' families suffer and what he witnessed during his investigations.
Rinek believed that despite a murderer's hideous crimes, non-psychopathic offenders weren't "totally devoid" of humanity. His book unveils how using empathy helps murder suspects confess their crimes.
Rinek suffers from nightmares.
He admits throughout his career he had great success while making "lots of mistakes," which helped him learn and do better the next time.
"You can never predict the passion and compassion of people who have the will to help others," he said.
Rinek likes when local law enforcement works with the FBI on cases.
"If local officers are working with the FBI on the Laundrie case, it's the best of both worlds on the case with the most effort being used which keeps the case from going cold," he said. "Even if a body is eventually found and the perpetrator goes to prison, it’s only a small measure of solace for the grieving families whose children were stolen from them."
Petito's parents traveled to Wyoming to bring her remains back to New York, Wednesday. The Teton County coroner released her body to the family on Thursday for cremation at a mortuary. The coroner, Dr. Brent Blue, said Petito had died of "manual strangulation," and had been left outdoors for three to four weeks.
The FBI has issued a warrant for Laundrie, accusing him of using a bank card illegally after Petito died.
The FBI seeks any information on the homicide of Petito or the whereabouts of Laundrie.
Anyone with information can call 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online at fbi.gov/tips.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.