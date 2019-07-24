By BOB MUDGE
Staff Writer
Gulf Coast Community Foundation has given Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI) a second $100,000 matching grant, for the next phase of its Venice Urban Forest project.
The grant matches one the Foundation provided for Phase 1 of the project, which is nearing completion.
The Urban Forest involves the creation of a roughly 2-mile greenway along the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway through the former railway corridor.
The project area extends from just south of East Venice Avenue to Center Road, running adjacent to the Venetian Waterway Park (VWP) most of the way.
Many of the people involved in the Urban Forest also worked on the development of the VWP, which is also a VABI project.
Phase 1, which has been going on for nearly 18 months, included putting in about 600 trees as well as other plants, all native to the area, to create an “understory”; the installation of irrigation extending from a reuse water main put in by the city; and the planting of a butterfly garden.
Insects are key because they attract birds. Birdwatchers have already spotted dozens of species in the forest, including a wild turkey. Other animals will take their lead from the birds.
Phase 2 will commence after the county, which leases the land to VABI, has accepted Phase 1.
Extending irrigation will be the first step, to ensure plant survival, followed by the removal of invasive species, including leadtrees and Brazilian pepper plants, and the planting of native ones.
“We’ve got to get the bad out to get the good in,” Project Chair Greg Vine said.
Under the terms of the Foundation’s grant, VABI will receive $25,000 each time it raises an equal amount from other sources.
“With this generous matching grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the additional donations it will inspire, our great volunteers, good planning and a methodical approach will allow us to complete Phase 2 of the Venice Urban Forest,” Vine said in a press statement.
Phase 2 will take about another 18 months, as will Phase 3. VABI has five years to get everything done under its agreement with the county.
“It’s a process, not an event,” Urban Forest Manager Phil Ellis said.
For more information, visit VeniceUrbanForest.org. To volunteer or donate, call Mary Schwass at VABI at 941-207-8224.
