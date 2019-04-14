ESwinchester041319bbb.jpg

Motorists need to show extra caution on Wichester Boulevard South at the Fruitland Avenue of the Americas intersection. Charlotte County is installing a new traffic signal.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

ENGLEWOOD — Motorists should be extra cautious on Winchester Boulevard South at Fruitland Avenue and Avenue of the Americas.

Charlotte County Public Works started work on a new traffic signal at the intersection. To protect workers and motorists, they're making it a four-way stop.

The project calls for the addition of deceleration lanes, sidewalks and stormwater drainage improvements. Contractors are scheduled to install the mast arm for the signal over the next two weeks.

The engineering design cost $85,000, and construction is expected to cost $850,000.

Since 2015, when Charlotte County opened the four-lane, divided Winchester South corridor, streams of traffic increased along Avenue of the Americas as people use it as a shortcut to the Englewood East neighborhood and as an alternative to State Road 776.

The intersection has seen more than its share of vehicle wrecks, as many as 11 in 2017. According to county transportation records, the majority of collisions, or 18, occurred during daylight hours, primarily between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information and project updates, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/projects or email Jeff Keyser at Jeff.Keyser@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

