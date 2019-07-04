By CHRIS PORTER
Englewood Editor
ENGLEWOOD — It’s the Fourth of July in Englewood, and there are some hot questions on people’s minds. Here’s a few we’ve been asked.
Q. Where and when is the fireworks show in Englewood?
For the 10th year in a row, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club will present Englewood’s fireworks show, “The Lightspeed Voice Light up the Sky.” The show is set for 9:05 p.m. tonight, weather permitting, and will launch from the back area of Blind Pass Beach — also known as Middle Beach — on the middle of Manasota Key.
Q. Where can I watch it from?
A show this big can be seen from a pretty good distance.
You can watch from Blind Pass Beach, but keep in mind the parking lot fills up fast. Other beaches like Englewood Beach to the south, and Manasota Beach to the north, are popular spots for viewing. (If you go to Manasota Key, be patient when you are trying to leave; everyone wants to go home when it’s over, and the roads get clogged up for awhile.)
Viewing is good anywhere along Lemon Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway, from Tom Adams Bridge to Englewood Isles. Public places like the west end of West Dearborn Street, Lemon Bay Park and Indian Mound Park are popular places to see the show.
If you have a boat, anywhere on Lemon Bay from the Tom Adams Bridge to the area near Englewood Isles is good, as is the Gulf of Mexico, just off shore of Blind Pass Beach.
Also, the new Englewood Museum at The Lampp House, 604 W. Perry St., Englewood, will be open to allow visitors to watch fireworks over Lemon Bay.
Q. Who shoots it off?
If you want a great fireworks show, you gotta go to Jersey. Once again, the world-champion Santore Brothers of Garden State Fireworks have choreographed and set up the show. If you want to know more about their operation, which has been in operation since 1890, check out gardenstatefireworks.com. This top-notch show costs between $35,000 and $40,000.
Q. Who pays for it?
“The Lightspeed Voice Light up the Sky” gets its name because Brad and Lourdes Fuller, owners of Lightspeed Voice, believe Englewood needs a great fireworks show. They donated $10,000 to help make it happen. That’s doubling their donation of $5,000 in 2018.
Many other businesses in the community have written checks to make the show a great one, and individual donors have been putting dollars into the plastic rockets in 30 stores all over town.
Donations are tax exempt and can be made online. If you haven’t donated and would like to, visit www.englewoodfireworks.com. Checks payable to the LBSR Community Trust with “for fireworks” written on the memo line can be mailed to Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, PO Box 897, Englewood FL 34295.
Q. What should I bring?
Folding chairs are great, or beach blankets. Bring drinks (not in glass containers) to keep yourself hydrated.
Q. What should I leave home?
Illegal fireworks, meaning anything that shoots or explodes. If you’re going to the beach, don’t bring pets or glass bottles. Please don’t leave trash including cigarette butts on the beaches — or anywhere except the proper place!
