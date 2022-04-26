Florida Power & Light donated a fleet truck to take injured and ill manatees to medical facilities for help.
The power company presented the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission the truck, which includes a lift designed for 3,000-pound loads. It also has a special video system allowing the driver to keep an eye on a manatee during the transport, and a water spray system to keep the marine mammal as comfortable as possible.
The truck is hard to miss. The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida and Ferman Automotive Group donated a colorful vehicle wrap identifying the truck as a manatee rescue vehicle.
“Environmental stewardship is a critical aspect of FPL’s continued efforts to deliver clean, reliable and affordable energy to its customers,” Kate MacGregor, FPL vice president of environmental services, stated in a news release Monday.
“For more than 30 years, we have worked closely with state and federal agencies to ensure manatees are protected and we stand ready to support FWC and USFWS in their ongoing conservation efforts for this important species,” MacGregor said.
During the winter, manatees, which are susceptible to cold water illness in the winter months, tend to huddle in the warm water discharges of FPL power plants.
The truck has already had its first run, successfully hauling a 10-foot-long, 1,025-pound manatee injured by a boat propeller off Marathon in the Keys. Workers brought it to Sea World in Orlando where it is being treated. Last year, 103 manatees died from injuries sustained from boats and other watercraft.
Manatees aren't faring well lately.
Three years ago, an aerial survey spotted more than 5,700 manatees swimming in Florida waters, but the wildlife commission reported 1,101 dead manatees in 2021.
Many of those deaths in 2021 are due to a die off on the East Coast in the Indian Lagoon system where seagrasses, the manatees main forage, have been choked out due to algae blooms.
Last year, Charlotte County saw 27 dead manatees, Sarasota County 19 and 109 in Lee County waters.
So far this year, 515 manatees have died statewide.
To report an injured, sick or dead manatee to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Alert Hotline, call 888-404-3922.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.