ENGLEWOOD — At their first free appraisal event, Brad Ault and Walter Westcott examined some valuables and other less significant pieces kept inside of safety security boxes.
They expect to do the same Saturday. The pair of do-gooders volunteered to help displaced bank customers in Englweood who need their valuables appraised because their bank is closing or they’re changing to a new bank that doesn’t offer safety security boxes.
There are more than 2,000 safety deposit boxes at the two Englewood SunTrust banks, which will be closing in the next couple months. Only about half have been closed out, even though customers were sent notices to pick up their items.
Ault and Westcott want to help people make the transition if they need it.
“Our goal is to help people make decisions about what to do with their stuff, based on how valuable it is and if they want to keep it or rent a new security box somewhere else,” said Ault, a longtime Englewood resident and president of Ault’s Driving School.
When banks close, the unretrieved contents of safety deposit boxes will be sent to another location in the state. The boxes will be drilled, opened and items inventoried and sent to a vault, Ault explained.
“It will be more challenging to get those items back,” Ault said. “They may be in a location in Orlando. You will have to fill out paperwork. It behooves customers to go get their items. They can bring them to us and we will tell them if it’s even worth being stored in a safe.
“The last time we did this, about half was good to keep and the rest was everyday stick-in-your-pocket paper currency,” he said.
The pair reviewed old U.S. silver dollars, silver eagles, half dollars, quarters, and dimes along with other U.S. coins.
They examined old U.S. paper currency bills and Confederate currency, along with a large amount of foreign coins.
“We also reviewed several graded gold coins,” Ault said. “We also sorted out common coins and currency that were only worth face value and could be spent like normal. There were several new and old watches, diamond rings, bracelets, old gold jewelry, sapphire rings, costume jewelry, sterling silver rings and necklaces, and various other jewelry.”
The men will also review items including stock certificates and bonds, sports cards, bullion, antique toys, postage stamps, gold, sterling silver flatware and serving pieces and other collectibles including guns. Any weapons must be unloaded and in a case or box.
For larger collections, customers must make an appointment. However, walk-ins are welcome today. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the appraisers will be at 406 N. Indiana Ave., Suite 10, Englewood.
“We will work with each person and explain the value of their item,” Ault said. “We can give suggestions to keep and secure it, sell it in Charlotte or Sarasota counties, or dispose of something if there’s no value.”
Additional appraisal sessions are planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15, and Feb. 12 at the above address.
