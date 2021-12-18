A few of the hundreds of volunteers headed by Grace and Dick Talada who preparded the feast at Englewood United Methodist Church and served it up Christmas Day 2020 with limited contact. For the second year, safety precautions are in place to present this 30th annual traditional feast from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 25 by on-the-spot quick order and pickup at 700 E. Dearborn St. For delivery for homebound people, call 941-474-5588 extension 101 as soon as possible, or up to noon Christmas Day.
ENGLEWOOD — Everyone is invited to enjoy Englewood United Methodist Church's free 30th annual Community Christmas dinner on Christmas Day.
However, unlike the pre-pandemic popular sit-down service, again it will only be available for pick up for anyone or by reserved delivery for those who stay at home.
Donations are appreciated but not required.
The menu is roast turkey and Grandma’s dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, green beans, rolls and butter, and pumpkin pie.
Hundreds of volunteers headed by Grace and Dick Talada have been activated to safely prepare this always tasty feast and present it for rapid pick up with limited contact.
To pick up, come to the church at 700 E. Dearborn St., between noon and 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 25. Follow signs around the parking lot to the playground side of Fellowship Hall. There, volunteers will quickly take and fill the drive- or walk-through orders.
For the delivery-only required reservations, leave just your name and phone number at 941-474-5588 extension 101 to be called back with confirmation details. Make delivery request soon, but calls will be taken up until noon Christmas Day for delivery.
“Last year without the sit-down service we served 1,728 pick-up and delivery meals total," said Grace Talada. "We are preparing for 2,200 currently. As part of our mission to be a Servant Church for the community, we want to assure no one will be without this joyful feast celebrating the birth of Jesus. Our traditional festive celebration in the Fellowship Hall dining room should resume next year.”
For information only, not reservations, call 941-474-5588 during current office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
