Wednesday is the last day to save money on everything from bait, tackle and safety flares to concert and museum tickets during Florida's tax-free holiday.
This sales tax holiday dubbed Florida Freedom Week is brand new for 2021 and runs from July 1-7.
It’s geared for post-pandemic discounted purchases during the week including tickets for movies, music, fairs, festivals, skate parks, sporting events, several kinds of performances, along with cultural events, museums and even fitness facilities for admission until Dec. 31.
Purchases of some season tickets are also exempted.
The Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday is established through the lawmaking authority of the Florida Legislature.
Eric Cook, owner of Cook's Sportland in Venice, 4419 Tamiami Trail South, said he wonders if lawmakers spoke to small business owners like himself before proposing the tax-free values because there is some confusion from customers - and difficulties at cash registers.
"For example, the first $5 of the price of bait or fishing tackle is discounted," he said. "So if it's $6.99, only the first $5 is tax-free. I'm wondering why they didn't make it something like up to $25 is discounted or bait and tackle and limited it to $5. It makes it difficult at the cash register."
Cook said some customers are taking advantage of the tax-free discounts at his family's 53-year-old business, while others are surprised by the savings.
Among the items listed at Cooks were hammocks, flashlights, tackle, fishing poles and tents.
He added the tax-free week was publicized as much as the hurricane prep tax holiday last month, and upcoming tax free school supply and clothing week.
Cook said some customers considering buying fishing rod and tacklebox combos did so this week because of the tax-free savings.
"There was a $10.50 saving and customers said maybe we will buy today instead of next week and they did," Cook said.
Sunglasses are also for sale, tax free, up to $100, he said.
"People like that discount," Cook said.
The next state discount program is the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday from July 31 to Aug. 9.
This year, lawmakers agreed on the 10-day tax-free savings for clothing, footwear, and backpacks costing $60 or less, school supplies costing $15 or less, and the first $1,000 of the sales tax price of personal computers or personal computer-related accessories.
For more information on the tax-free holidays, visit www.floridarevenue.com
