ENGLEWOOD — Laurie and Ben Poole wanted to see what the future will look like for West Dearborn Street and South McCall Road.
The couple also shared what they’d like to see with the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Tuesday morning.
The CRA is revising its five-year plan and has scheduled three public workshops to garner input. A second is set for today, and the third will be Thursday.
County officials expect to have $100,000 to $200,000 available each year for smaller projects and they want to know what the public wants.
“We’d like it to stay friendly,” Ben Poole suggested. Now in his 70s, he grew up in the Florida Panhandle and sees Englewood’s Dearborn-South McCall area as retaining the ambiance of “Old South” small towns.
The Pooles, who live on South McCall Road, also wanted to know what’s being planned for South McCall from West Dearborn south to the intersection with State Road 776. They suggested new streetlights that are less obtrusive are needed along South McCall.
Besides the Pooles, a few others stopped by the CRA office Tuesday to offer input, suggesting projects like traffic calming and sidewalk extensions, CRA manager Debbie Marks said.
Besides garnering input from the public, the CRA is working on a plan to bring new landscaping, streetlights, sidewalks and other improvements to create a new look for West Dearborn Street and along South McCall Road. The Dearborn project is budgeted at $4.5 million and South McCall at $2.5 million. The CRA intends to borrow the money to get the two projects started.
The CRA is financed with tax-increment funding, which is based upon increases in property values and the property taxes Sarasota County collects. The CRA saw $1.9 million allocated for the 2018-19 fiscal year, up from $1.6 million the previous year.
The CRA, which sunsets in 2029, revises its plan every five years. The plan identifies completed projects and future projects. It’s last five-year update will begin in 2024. Those who cannot attend workshops can stop in any time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 15, to offer their input at the CRA office, Suite D, 370 W. Dearborn St. For information, call 941-473-9795.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.