Those words from Ray LaBadie accurately capture the feelings expressed by several friends of Ken Stead, who passed away of natural causes on March 15. The longtime manager of the Cape Haze Marina was a past Englewood Chamber president, an early supporter of the Englewood Beach WaterFest and a go-to person for boating issues.
“He was just a great guy,” Captain Ralph Young said. “He would help anyone especially when it came to marine questions about boating and regulations. He was on top of it all.”
“He was very integral to the Englewood Beach WaterFest,” Doug Izzo, executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce said.
A past president of the Englewood Chamber, Stead served on the board of directors from 2015-16.
“He was one of the chamber’s superstars, a high investor,” Izzo added.
But Stead’s legacy for the Englewood community will be with the Englewood Beach WaterFest, a yearly event that brings the Offshore Powerboating Association's world championship races to Englewood, drawing tens of thousands of spectators and millions in economic benefit.
“He was very instrumental that first year with his experience,” Young said, mentioning Stead’s involvement with a similar event in Fort Myers several years ago.
“He put hours and hours into it that first year to make it a success. He was the real catalyst,” Young added.
LaBadie echoed those sentiments.
“He supported it from day-one,” LaBadie said. “It was good to have him on the board.”
Serving as vice-president of the inaugural WaterFest committee, Stead said in a December 2014 interview with the Englewood Sun, now part of The Daily Sun, “Most importantly, for all members of the committee, it benefits local charities. I can assure you, to date, thousands of hours — thousands — have been dedicated to this committee.”
The first running of the WaterFest was a hit.
“It exceeded our expectations,” Elaine Miller, the president of the all-volunteer organizational committee told staff writer Steve Reilly in a story shortly after the conclusion of that first event.
“I will miss him terribly,” said Elaine Miller wrote in an email Friday. Stead was “a great partner in the organizations that I was honored to serve with him. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye and he was an active person that got things done.
“Many in the community benefited by his volunteerism, his enthusiasm, and his warm personality,” Miller added. “Most of all, he was my friend.”
Beyond his participation with WaterFest, Stead’s fascination with racing had turned to sports cars, attending events in St. Petersburg and Sebring, LaBadie and Young recalled.
“He just loved all types of racing,” Young said.
And as a testament to Stead’s generosity, one year he had extra tickets to the racetrack in Sebring International Raceway that he couldn’t use. He gave them to Young.
“So we got to spend a weekend in Sebring, thanks to Ken,” Young said.
Born June 6, 1954, in Columbus Ohio, Stead received his degree in finance from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. His love of all things water came from time spent on the Great Lakes during his early years.
Stead was preceded in death by his mom, Eileen, and his big brother Michael C. He is survived by his wife, Ellen, daughters April and Connie, his dad John, sister Cheryl, brothers Mike and Jeff and grandkids Abbie and Robbie.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and the family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Operation BBQ Relief.
“Our hearts go out to Ellen and the family,” LaBadie said in closing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.