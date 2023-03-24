ENGLEWOOD — “He will be sorely missed.”

Those words from Ray LaBadie accurately capture the feelings expressed by several friends of Ken Stead, who passed away of natural causes on March 15. The longtime manager of the Cape Haze Marina was a past Englewood Chamber president, an early supporter of the Englewood Beach WaterFest and a go-to person for boating issues.


Ken Stead

Ken Stead, longtime manager of the Cape Haze Marina in Englewood, died March 15.
