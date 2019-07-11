ENGLEWOOD — When teachers run out of school supplies during the school year, Bobbi Sue Burton steps up and helps them out.
Same with needy children can't afford Halloween costumes. She even throws a Halloween party for dozens of children.
And at Easter, the elderly in Englewood nursing homes are not forgotten, thanks to Burton.
Now, Burton's friends want to help her get through a tough time.
Project Phoenix
Nine years ago, Burton founded a nonprofit Project Phoenix. Ever since, she's been fundraising for Englewood's needy, helping single parents, families who lost everything in fires, the working poor and overwhelmed teachers. Each Tuesday night, she feeds the homeless at Indian Mound Park, and during the power outage following Hurricane Irma in 2017, she fed electrical workers breakfast and dinner for more than two weeks.
She recently oversaw the move of her Project Phoenix resale store from a corner of McCall Plaza to the old Napa auto parts store on West Dearborn Street.
Now the 46-year-old is fiercely battling metastatic stage 4 cancer. She's admitted to the hospital at least once a month and at doctor's appointment all the time.
A longtime friend Karen Tyree owner of Ivy's on Dearborn, 446 W. Dearborn St., Englewood is now helping Burton.
"I've known Bobbi Sue since she started Project Phoenix," Tyree said. "She doesn't say no to helping others, even when she doesn't feel well. Now her bills are piling up and she's in desperate need at this time in her life. She does so much for everybody in town. I knew I could have a fundraiser to help her. Even though it's the summer months, I think we will do well."
Christmas in July
Ivy's on Dearborn teamed up with La Stanza Ristorante for a Christmas in July fundraising fashion show 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at La Stanza, 285 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Tickets are $50 and feature dinner (salmon or chicken), music, door prizes and the fashion show. There are numerous raffles for gift baskets, gift certificates, including wine. All proceeds to go to Burton and Project Phoenix.
Tickets must be purchased in advanced, and are available at Ivy’s on Dearborn or La Stanza Ristorante where 10 models volunteered to show of fashionable clothing and accessories.
"My goal is to sell 100 tickets and we've sold 52 so far," Tyree said. "I've run some ads in the paper and got Englewood Bank put it on their sign. I'd love to sell out all of the tickets. Santa will be there too. He's a pretty good looking dude under that suit. We will also have a photo booth there. It should be lots of fun. Tiffany (Briggs) from Englewood Hospital and Kristina Watts from Englewood Bank are helping. They are great."
Burton said she's extremely grateful for the help.
"It brought tears to my eyes that someone would take time to plan a fashion show and gather prizes, to help me," Burton said. "Karen is one of the busiest women I know aside from myself. It's a huge sacrifice."
Fighting the fight
Burton uses Facebook to update friends and family about her condition. She also does videos to promote Project Phoenix. Burton said she was recently shamed on Facebook by someone who though she shouldn't be online if she so sick.
"I refuse to let cancer keep me down,"Burton said. "I will not lay in bed and feel sorry for myself. That's not going to happen. I have cancer that's spreading through my lymphatic system. I am no longer a candidate for radiation. I am on something new called amino therapy. What that does is it tries to have my body identify the cancer on it's own and have my body try to fight it."
Burton said one setback in treatment is the amino therapy mistakenly attacked her thyroid. She's been hospitalized over it recently. She said going to the hospital regularly saved her life.
"What some people don't know is the cancer spread to my groin area," she said. "Some days I can't walk. Others I am doubled over in pain because it hurts so much. The cancer is blocking some of the drains to the tubes the doctor's put in my kidneys. My body thinks it's a bad thing and is attacking these tubes and I get infections.
"But anyone who knows me understands I'm a fighter and I'm not going to quit. Cancer isn't what defines me. I love the people who are supporting me. They are the ones who keep me going even when it hurts. That's why I'm still here. For others who want me to stay at home and feel sorry for myself, you should click off my page and get a hobby."
After the fashion show Monday, Burton said, she's going to be working with teachers for their back-to-school needs, collecting Halloween costumes and working on Christmas for children in need.
Fashion show tickets are available today at Ivy's on Dearborn, LaStanza or online at Eventbright.com. Search for Christmas in July Englewood.
