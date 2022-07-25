ENGLEWOOD — More than a dozen Englewood young people were willing to give up a week of summer fun in the sun to test their skills at 3D printing.
“It’s a good skill,” said 12-year-old Hugh Potter who was one of several students attending Don Musilli’s week-long 3D printing summer camps, learning how to take a design on a computer and transform it into reality.
“You can make and sell things people use every day,” Hugh said.
Eden Martin del Campo, 11, said 3D printing allows her and others to build what she imagines.
In a moment of absolute honesty about his attendance at the 3D printing camp, 10-year-old Brooks Bailey said, “My parents told me to come,” but he added how he enjoyed “making things.”
As he has for years, Don Musilli worked with students introducing them or helping to hone their skills with 3D computer printing. Starting in 2013, he’s been introducing and promoting 3D printing to teachers and students in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
He’s worked with the Charlotte and Sarasota schools in the past, conducted small week-long summer camps and doesn’t want to stop there.
Musilli plans to devote his Saturdays to sessions where students can apply their 3D printing skills to practical projects.
Besides working with kids, Musilli applies 3D printing to contracting with people who want to reproduce antiquated and other hard-to-find parts for sewing machines, vehicles and other apparatus.
