ESkidprint072522aaa.jpg

Graduates of Don Musilli’s 3-D printing summer camps include Brooks Bailey, Hugh Potter, Rene Martinez, Eden and Zoey del Campo, Rosabel Schultz and Nona Potter.

 photo PROVIDED BY DON MUSILLI

ENGLEWOOD — More than a dozen Englewood young people were willing to give up a week of summer fun in the sun to test their skills at 3D printing.

“It’s a good skill,” said 12-year-old Hugh Potter who was one of several students attending Don Musilli’s week-long 3D printing summer camps, learning how to take a design on a computer and transform it into reality.


