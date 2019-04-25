ENGLEWOOD — Fruitland Avenue residents didn’t object to Charlotte County commissioners dropping the speed limit on their road from 30 mph to 25 mph Tuesday.
They just didn’t think it’s going to be enough.
The commissioners approved a cluster of speed limit changes throughout the county Tuesday, including reducing speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. These include streets in the Creekside subdivision near Punta Gorda, and Englewood neighborhoods including Rotonda Heights and Englewood East, where Fruitland is.
The county also reduced the speed limit of 45 miles per hour to 40 along the newly rebuilt section of Placida Road south of Rotonda West Boulevard, and the new Piper Road extension linking Punta Gorda Airport with U.S. 17.
But of all the people who live on all those streets, only Fruitland residents questioned whether the county’s actions were sufficient. The residents told commissioners they needed more than lower posted speeds to solve their traffic problems.
What exactly they wanted depended upon whom you asked.
Lorraine Arsenault and Al Marchand wanted to see the installation of four “tear-drop” islands, as well as sidewalks and crosswalks. Motorists would have to slow down and navigate around the islands.
Marchand noted how county traffic studies show more than 3,000 vehicles traveled the residential street within a 24-hour period. Traffic increased significantly when the new Winchester Boulevard South corridor was completed in 2015, although the road has been a popular shortcut for years.
Besides helping motorists avoid heavier traffic on South McCall Road (State Road 776), Fruitland — which now links with Avenue of the Americas on the other side of Winchester — is the shortest route between Lemon Bay High School and L.A. Ainger Middle School. Englewood East and Rotonda residents use the roads to get to the parks and public pool on San Casa Drive, or as an alternative route to Walmart on South McCall.
The fact that it’s a one-mile long straightaway doesn’t help things.
Resident Bob Ferraris said he’s had to replace five mailboxes due to speeding motorists.
The county is now installing a traffic signal at the Winchester intersection Fruitland shares with the Avenue of the Americas for safety reasons. Making the intersection safer for motorists could actually intensify traffic on Fruitland, some residents contend.
Catherine Heart — a member of the Englewood East Non-Urban Street and Drainage Unit Advisory Board that helps to fund road and other infrastructure improvements and the mother of two children — told commissioners sidewalks are needed on Fruitland to ensure a safer walk for children to their schools.
“Unfortunately, there are drivers in the county who are not respectful of children and families,” Heart said.
Fruitland resident Harry Farringer volunteered to join the Englewood East advisory board due to the problems on Fruitland. He’d like to see Fruitland closed off at Winchester. He petitioned his neighbors and more than 92 percent of the respondents, he said, supported closing it off to thru traffic.
“It should have never been open for the type of traffic the county trying to put through it,” Farringer said.
Stop signs at intersections along Fruitland were among the suggestions, but Venkat Vattikuti, county traffic engineer, said unwarranted stop signs can sometimes aggravate traffic problems, rather than minimizing problems.
The lower speed limit, Vattikuti said, may prove to be a first step for subsequent efforts to calm traffic along Fruitland. County Public Works officials will be monitoring traffic and the motorists responses to the slower speed limit.
In six or more months, he said, Public Works will have a better idea what, if any, additional traffic calming devices will work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.