Rendering of the new Science Education Aquarium

Rendering of the new Science Education Aquarium at Nathan Park. The goal is to make it an iconic facility for Southwest Florida.

 PROVIDED BY MOTE

SARASOTA — It’s still a few years away before a new building graces the skyline as people enter Sarasota County from the north along Interstate 75, but with the blessing of the county commission, it will happen.

At their July 12 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved the sale of a 11.45-acre property at Nathan Benderson Park to Mote Marine Laboratory, which plans to build a new Science Education Aquarium at the site near University Parkway.


