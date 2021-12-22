ENGLEWOOD BEACH — Lynn Dorler knew the night could be more than he imagined after the first two auction items sold for $8,000.
Auctioneer Eric Fogo kicked off the bidding wars at the newly opened Magnolia's on the Bay on a recent Saturday evening, using all of his powers of persuasion to get people to buy, buy and buy more Christmas gifts. And it worked.
Bidders laughed, pointed fingers at who "really" won, and then pulled out their wallets.
In total, the Englewood Boys & Girls Club received more than $250,000 from the $150-a-plate sold-out “Evening of Hope.”
"During the auction, myself and a board member actually cried," said Dorler, CEO of the Charlotte County Boys & Girls Club.
"The generosity was so intense, it was overwhelming to us, but in a good way. We worked hard for years and now this is for real. It's becoming a reality," he said. "We cried happy tears."
The event was a first for the Boys & Girls Club, and also the first major event at Magnolia’s on the Bay, a brand-new upscale restaurant at 2395 N. Beach Road on Manasota Key.
More than 300 guests participated in a night filled with entertainment by the band 22N, an online auction, in-person auction, desserts, dancing and socializing.
"There's no doubt in my mind that Eric Fogo helped us raise more money than we imagined," Dorler said in the days after the fundraiser. "There was no expectation. We thought $100,000 is a possibility. It was more than double."
The money is for the club's building fund. A new building is estimated at $4 to $5 million. Currently, the club is on the campus of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove.
Dorler said the board has a conceptual plan for a new building and options for a new location. Currently, about 77 students are served through the after-school program. A new building allows for about 150.
Dorler said he wouldn't rule out a partnership with a church for property on the campus, or with Charlotte County, but wants a new building to be centrally located for Englewood families.
Dorler said he has a great group helping raise money and interest in the Boys & Girl's Club mission, including Sue and Rocket Atamanchuk, owners of the new Magnolia’s on the Bay, and Laurie and Keith Farlow, owners of Farlow’s on the Water, who partnered up at the fundraising event.
He said Ashley Dignam, Samantha Phillips, Dawn Hinck, Kim Pickett, Charlotte Walker and Alisha Laughlin all helped make it "amazingly successful."
He said they've already pledged to have another "Evening of Hope" in 2022.
"We are going to move forward for the kids of Englewood," he said.
