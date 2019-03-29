ENGLEWOOD — Englewood’s Community Redevelopment Agency continues to help with the preservation of the historic Green Street Church Museum.
While details haven’t been finalized, the CRA and Lemon Bay Historical Society are organizing a fundraiser for 4-8 p.m. April 13 at the Dearborn Street Plaza, 359 W. Dearborn St. The CRA also put out a call for volunteers to help with the event.
The fundraiser will include barbecue and other foods, beer and other beverages and live entertainment. Tickets will be sold at the gate, children under 10 free with a paying adult.
The Historical Society is trying to settle the church into its new location at the equally historic Lemon Bay Cemetery on South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776). Seven months ago, the 90-year-old church building completed its early morning, 1-mile and four-hour journey from West Green Street to the cemetery.
The fundraiser will be a welcome boost, Historical Society president Charlie Hicks said. The effort to preserve and save the church hasn’t been inexpensive. Thankfully, the Historical Society has received individual donations and grants — including two $50,000 grants from the CRA. But that still hasn’t been enough.
The members still face $40,000 to $50,000 in outstanding bills — which doesn’t include landscaping and other work that’s yet to be done before Sarasota County will issue its certificate of occupancy.
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce is undertaking its own fundraising effort. The chamber hopes to raise $15,000 for the Historical Society. More information can be found at englewood chamber.com or call 941-474-5511.
Saving the building preserves the community’s past. The Green Street Church Museum is Englewood’s first house of worship, originally built by Englewood’s Methodist congregation.
The Historical Society took ownership of the church in the late 1980s. The building was in disrepair, so the Historical Society started its restoration effort in the 1990s, eventually resurrecting the building to its former self. While no longer a house of worship, the Historical Society scheduled weddings and memorial services, concerts and gatherings, meetings and community events at the church for years.
A couple of years ago, the Historical Society’s $1 per year lease on West Green Street ended when its landlord, the Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene, intended to expand its school on their property. The Lemon Bay Cemetery trustees donated the property to the Historical Society to ensure the church would have a “forever home.”
For more information about the status of the Green Street Church, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 941-473-8491. Donations can be made online or mailed to Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245, Englewood FL 34295.
For more information about the fundraiser or CRA, call 941-473-9795.
