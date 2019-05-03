ENGLEWOOD — Sitting on the edge of the giant, brightly colored beach chair, Bobbi Sue Burton cut the ribbon and cheered, celebrating the recent open house of her new resale shop on West Dearbon Street.
The oversized, salmon-and-blue Adirondack chair is quickly becoming a spot for teens, visitors and friends to stop for a quick selfie. It’s also helping call attention to the Project Phoenix Non-Profit Resale shop, since it is right under the new sign.
Burton, who is battling cancer, founded Project Phoenix Resale, which she just moved across town to the old Napa auto parts store, which closed last year. With the help of volunteers, she renovated it into a store where she sells gently used clothing, shoes, accessories and furnishings. It also allows her to continue organizing and sponsoring children’s events including giving Easter baskets and having back to school and holiday parties for students.
She also helps families after fires and other crisis situations.
Burton’s reputation for helping people wasn’t forgotten by the nonprofit and business community. Someone asked her if she needed help with a sign, which was something she couldn’t afford after the move.
“The response was overwhelming,” Burton said. “I can’t thank those who stepped up to buy the sign.”
The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary was the first to donate. Then came The Rotary Club of Placida, Englewood Rotary, Kiwanis Club of Englewood-Cape Haze, Danny Duncan, Realtor Erin Halstead of Michael Saunders of Englewood, and The Island Team of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate.
“Project Phoenix is one of the first businesses you see when you drive onto Dearborn Street,” said Paradise Exclusive Realtor Brian Faro. “We wanted to help her have a commercial sign that could withstand the elements for years. We were happy to help.”
Another group helping Burton is Leadership Englewood. The group chose Project Phoenix as one of four charities to raise funds for through a May 18 luau to be held at 1500 Crestwood Road, Englewood.
“We are selling tickets for $65,” said Kathleen Jarosik, a Leadership Englewood Class of 2019 member and owner of Xpertech Auto Repair. “A portion of the proceeds will go to Project Phoenix, Englewood Meals on Wheels, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and the Englewood Community Services Inc.”
What attracted the group to help Burton is that she created a free school supply area for teachers at local schools. Burton solicits supplies including box tops for education, pencils, crayons, poster board, glue, paper and anything that will help a teacher.
“By the time October hits, teachers are already spending money out of their pockets,” Burton said. “I had some teachers come to the store to try to buy supplies when we had them. I decided because teachers work so hard that if they need supplies, we should give them to them. We let them come in and pick what they need for their classrooms. Some teachers need specific supplies for science projects. We do what we can to meet the need.”
Leadership Englewood is hoping to see enough tickets to give Project Phoenix a generous donation.
“We are having an hour-and-a-half show with professional Polynesian dancers, pulled pork by Alfred Current, a cornhole tournament, silent and chance auctions at the luau,” said member Janae Boyer of Key Agency and a member of Leadership Englewood. “We are also auctioning off trips to the Bahamas, Hawaii, Fiji, St. Martin or St. Thomas, and Barbados. We have signed memorabilia from Jimmy Buffet, Bon Jovi, Marvel Comics, Star Wars Limited Edition 14A, Lebron James and Tiger Woods.”
One of the members Jim Benson, owner of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, is offering a boating outing for six with food and drinks included as an auction item.
“It’s going to be a great time,” Boyer said. “There’s a lot of behind- the-scenes planning that goes into a big event like this one. If we sell 200 or 300 tickets, we will be elated because we know we are giving it all back to the community.”
Jarosik is giving away two free luau tickets at 10 a.m. today to the first person who comes to Xpertech Auto Repair, 101 North McCall Road in Englewood to claim them. The tickets were purchased by a group that couldn’t go to the event but wanted someone else to enjoy it.
Tickets are also available for purchase at Xpertech Auto Repair or by calling 941-234-7375. For questions write LeadershipEnglewood19@gmail.com.
Editor’s note: Sun Community News Editor Elaine Allen-Emrich is a member of the Leadership Englewood Class of 2019.
