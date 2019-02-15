The 31st annual C.A.R.E. Ball fundraiser was held on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center. This year’s theme was “The Harlequin’s Dance.” Proceeds benefit the Center for Rape & Abuse Emergencies, who mission is to help survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes in Charlotte County.
