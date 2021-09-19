With five calls in two hours, Eric Johnson sees no signs of slowing down in the funeral business.
What's troublesome are the younger deaths he's seeing that are related to COVID-19.
Johnson, who co-owns Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation in Punta Gorda with his wife Carolyn, said in the past three weeks, they've helped plan three times more funerals than they do in one month.
"Everybody's coolers are full," said Johnson, funeral director in charge. "It's hard to get caskets. Crematoriums are running 24/7 to keep up. We are very efficient. However, like others, we are waiting on overwhelmed doctor's offices and medical examiners to sign off on death certificates."
COVID-19 is the culprit for the surge in local deaths, creating a backlog for funeral homes and some cemeteries.
"Based on pure numbers, it's worse now that it ever was," Johnson said. "This time around we are seeing dramatically younger deaths. We are seeing people in their 30s to early 70s, with many in their mid 40s to 50s.
"Younger folks — some had underlying conditions that were learned after a loved one died of COVID," he said.
In early August, Florida hospitals averaged 279 deaths per day — which was up from 52 in July, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The increase is linked to the delta variant, which is highly contagious and more than twice as contagious as previous variants.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 417 deaths since the pandemic began, including 151 in the past five weeks.
Edward Hickson, owner of Hickson Funeral Home in Arcadia, said "everyone in the funeral business" is impacted by COVID-19.
"Hospitals are at capacity and the morgue can only hold so many," Hickson said. "Hospitals brought in refrigerator coolers to expand morgues at Lee Memorial, Cape Coral, Gulf Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial. A doctor can sign off on 25 or 30 death certificates in one day, but have 10-12 more the next day. They can't keep up."
Hickson likens the current situation to the way everyone prepares at once for an impending hurricane.
"All of the funeral homes need caskets, which creates a backlog on the steel needed to make them," he said.
The casket industry wasn't prepared for the intense demand from Florida, Texas, California and New York, which all have high rates of COVID-related deaths, he said.
"Everyone needs burial vaults. Only so many can be made at a time, which creates a concrete shortage," Hickson said.
"We may order 10 vaults and only get four because so many others need them too," he said. "It's like during a hurricane when someone needs 100 sheets of plywood, but that's all the store has to sell."
Hickson said between the backlog of doctor's signing death certificates before a cremation can be done and the shortage on burial materials, his funeral home works closely with grieving families to work through the situation.
"People are mourning the loss of a loved one, but we can't bury them because the casket they want is out of stock or the cemetery is backlogged," he said. "We keep the family abreast of what's going on to help with scheduling. Lately, we've been picking up caskets and vaults from the manufacturers because they get them delivered to us fast enough."
Paul Gendron of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services in North Port said times are stressful.
"You know people are stressed out and stress can kill you," he said. "It's sad."
Gendron said he knows hospitals and doctor's offices are filled with COVID-19 patients partially due to the Delta strain, but he's only backed up with paperwork such as death certificates that must be signed before cremation. He said families can get help from his family owned funeral home.
"We can work with families no matter what the need," said Gendron, who has been in the business for 47 years. "People have used GoFundMe accounts to help pay for their loved one who may have died suddenly. We will work with them. I think that's what sets us apart from the corporate funeral world. It's knowing the right people to call."
Who helps funeral workers?
"I was too busy to be scared, I have a job to do," Eric Johnson said. "It's the same now as it was in the '80s with AIDS. We have families who don't want to acknowledge COVID is real, and have tested positive after a family member just died of COVID. We are putting ourselves at risk."
Hickson said he doesn't think the state sought any input from the funeral industry when creating a disaster plan.
"We weren't offered masks or other protective equipment that the hospitals were given," he said.
Preplanning is paramount
Eric Johnson's best advice to anyone is to make pre-arrangements, no matter what age you are because death is unpredictable.
"Put your wishes down on paper to make it easier on your family," he said. "Nobody wants to acknowledge they are going to die. But by planning ahead of time, it prevents families from confusion of what you really wanted done. If you pay for it ahead of time, you lock in pricing — even if you die many years later.
"We still have pre-arrangements that customers bought through (the late) Larry Taylor from 2001 and 2002, and the cost of our services isn't costing them any extra," Eric said. "It's especially helpful if you don't have any family locally.
"The sheriff's office is finding people are passing away at home and the family isn't aware of it. It's been a struggle. If you have a signed pre-cremation agreement, it's much easier for the family."
With the governor lifting mask restrictions, all staff at Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation wear masks, but they are option for families during funeral services.
"My best advice is to get vaccinated," he said. "Many families don't wear masks when they have a service here. We know one thing, COVID is real and it's here."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.