ENGLEWOOD — Boca Royale residents could cook on their gas stoves without worry Friday.
Thursday afternoon, the Englewood Area Fire Control District responded to a call of a gas line leak along Grande Fairway in Boca Royale. Only one residence experienced an interruption in its service, TECO Peoples Gas spokeswoman Sylvia Vega said.
TECO and its contractors responded quickly to the call, according to Englewood Battalion Chief Raymond Reese. The fire district received the call, and within 40-45 minutes TECO's crew arrived and began the repairs. TECO completed its repair to the lines by 8 p.m. Thursday.
Sarasota County Hazardous Materials team also assisted Englewood firefighters by monitoring gas in the air.
Fortunately, a breeze broke up and diluted the escaping gas, Reese said.
According to initial reports, Vega said, an unidentified contractor bored holes in the area and hit the 2-inch gas line.
"It will be likely investigated," Vega said. She emphasized that people should first call 811 before they bore holes or dig holes where gas lines may be present.
The gas lines in Boca Royale have been in the ground for about 20 years. Teco Peoples only have a "few miles" of legacy lines, some as old as 100 years, Vega said, that are systematically being replaced.
