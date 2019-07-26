ENGLEWOOD — A main gas line was broken Friday afternoon in the new construction area of the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club community.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District sent several crews to Pavin Drive, near the back of the development along Boca Royale Boulevard after someone called the fire department about a damaged gas line. The district operator told the caller to hang up and dial 911.
At about 1:15 p.m., a subcontractor for Comcast Cable was laying lines when the gas leak occurred. As firefighters arrived, they asked the workers to evacuate the area.
Natural gas is flammable. A flame or spark near a leak could cause an explosion or fire.
"It's a two-inch gas line that needed to be repaired," explained Richard Chapman, Englewood Fire Department fire prevention coordinator.
Firefighters reported seeing fumes rising from storm drain grates on nearby roads. An odor of gas wafted when the wind blew along portions of Boca Royale Boulevard and Pavin Drive.
That area was closed off for several hours. However, there are no homes in the immediate area of the gas leak. Nearby homeowners on the next block over could smell the gas and offered fire crews some cold water.
For nearly two hours, firefighters shot water onto the area of the break to keep fumes down and prevent a fire. Fire trucks and a hazmat team from Sarasota County arrived to help, while the TECO gas crews traveled to the Englewood development, situated just off State Road 776 between Englewood and Venice.
Due to the summer heat, several firefighters worked on the gas leak at a time, digging a hole to get to the broken area, and then the next crew relieved them. The work continued for more than four hours. TECO crews were still working at the site after 6 p.m.
"No one was hurt," Chapman said. "The Hazmat crew will work with Teco to shut off the gas. Teco repaired the line."
Representatives of Comcast, the subcontractor and the property management team cooperated with first responders and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
